Nova Scotia shooting: McNeil asks residents to allow “process” of investigation to happen

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil spoke out about a mass shooting in the province this past weekend that resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people, making it the worst mass shooting incident in Canadian history. McNeil said Thursday that “in due time everyone will know exactly” why an emergency alert wasn’t used while the gunman was at-large in the province, but said an investigation into the events that took place over a 12-hour span starting on Saturday, April 18, should be allowed to continue.