Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 21 2020 6:36pm 03:48 COVID-19: Stay-at-home online learning tips for parents Kids have been out of school since the middle of March and some families are struggling with the demands of online learning. Farah Nasser gets some timely tips from parent-blogger Kate Winn. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6849972/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6849972/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?