Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. to begin issuing $2,000 fines for price gouging, reselling medical supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic
During a COVID-19 update on Sunday, British Columbia’s public safety minister Mike Farnworth announced the province would begin issuing $2,000 violation tickets for price gouging and secondary reselling of medical supplies and other essentials during the pandemic. He stated that “there are always those who seek to take advantage of people’s fears,” and that the province needs “to work together to keep society running” throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.