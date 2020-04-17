Health April 17 2020 6:58pm 01:06 12 COVID-19 cases, plus more in other provinces, linked to Kearl Lake facility Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 12 case of COVID-19 in Alberta and some in other provinces, have been linked to the Kearl Lake facility near Fort McMurray. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6835793/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6835793/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?