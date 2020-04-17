Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan estimates up to $3.3B in lost revenue due to COVID-19

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer provided an update into the province’s expected revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they were estimating a loss of up to $3.3 billion for 2020-21. She said that they had put forward a range of decreases of about $1.3 billion, $2.2 billion and $3.3 billion, with the various scenarios due to the situation still being unknown, including how much longer current measures will stay in effect.