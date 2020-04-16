News April 16 2020 6:45pm 01:15 Manitoba advocates concerned over drop in child abuse reports With schools and extracurricular activities suspended, the people most likely to spot child abuse aren’t able to right now. Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6829930/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6829930/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?