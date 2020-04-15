Health April 15 2020 8:12pm 01:42 Teen COVID-19 survivor recounts time in the ICU A 19-year-old university student from Okotoks, Alta., is sharing his experiences with COVID-19 after becoming the youngest patient in this province to require ICU care. Heather Yourex-West reports. Alberta teen, 19, recounts ICU stay after contracting COVID-19: ‘I was actually really scared’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824809/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824809/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?