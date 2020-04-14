Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto mayor announces online crowdfunding platform to help businesses

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Tuesday that city staff were working with partners in the community to ensure they don’t lose small businesses. He said a new site called distantly.ca had launched, and would be a crowdfunding tool to allow Torontonians to help businesses that are struggling due to COVID-19. Residents will be able to use a directory to search for their favourite businesses and send financial assistance, which would then be deposited into the business’s bank account.