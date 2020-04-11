Coronavirus outbreak: Questions over proper training for staff at long-term care homes
The federal government is implementing new guidelines for workers in long term care homes to help facilities grapple with the covid-19 pandemic. Many provinces continue to deal with a shortage of personal protective equipment and staffing shortages. But questions surrounding proper training for front-line staff have been brought to the forefront in the wake of an inquiry made by Global News. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.