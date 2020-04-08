Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec to test all staff at care home facilities for COVID-19
Quebec premier François Legault said during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing that the province will be testing every staff member and every resident at all long-term care facilities throughout the province, to better track the spread of the virus and to protect the province’s most vulnerable.
Premier Legault added that the provincial government will be taking doctors and nurses from hospitals and placing them in care home facilities as the number of hospitalizations is now less than predicted.