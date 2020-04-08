Global News Morning Saskatoon April 8 2020 10:54am 04:14 Making sock Easter rabbits An easy way to get into the Easter mood is by crafting. Ciara joins us this morning to show us how to make some sock Easter rabbits. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6793623/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6793623/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?