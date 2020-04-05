Global News Morning Edmonton April 5 2020 11:41am 03:15 Helping Hand COVID-19 Campaign Alberta seniors and others are being offered a “helping hand” during the COVID-19 pandemic from an Alberta-based automotive group. Wolfe Automotive Group president Ashley Wolfe provides details about the service. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6780822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6780822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?