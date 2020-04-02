Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 2 2020 5:44pm 01:55 Hackers target online chat users during coronavirus pandemic As the usage of online video messaging services increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, some hackers are taking advantage of more vulnerable users. Kamil Karamali reports. Coronavirus: Hackers prey on vulnerable online video chats, as demand for web messaging soars <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6771155/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6771155/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?