Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 1 2020 7:24pm 01:18 Edmonton plastics company hit by wave of orders for COVID-19 retail sneeze guards Edmonton’s Plastic Plus Ltd. is seeing a big demand for sneeze and cough guards, to protect front line workers from the novel coronavirus. Nicole Stillger reports. Edmonton plastics company hit by wave of orders for COVID-19 retail sneeze guards <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765683/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765683/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?