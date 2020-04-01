Coronavirus outbreak: BC energy minister says Hydro relief package will provide up to $477 in savings
British Columbia’s energy minister Bruce Ralston spoke about the BC Hydro relief package for customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, saying that the credit provided to residential customers does not have to be repaid and will amount to approximately $477 in savings. Ralston added that small businesses that have been forced to close will have their power bills forgiven between April and June.