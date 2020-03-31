Economy March 31 2020 11:35pm 02:15 City of Toronto cancels events, Pride Parade through June 30 Toronto’s mayor announced the cancellation of events through June 30 over concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. As Erica Vella reports, this includes the annual Pride Parade. Coronavirus: City of Toronto cancels events through June 30, including Pride Parade <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6760437/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6760437/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?