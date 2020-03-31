Global News Hour at 6 BC March 31 2020 9:41pm 06:22 B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses province in televised speech Premier John Horgan spoke directly to British Columbians Tuesday night about his government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Here is the B.C. premier’s speech in full. B.C. Premier John Horgan extends state of emergency, encourages British Columbians to ‘re-commit’ to fight against COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6760284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6760284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?