Global News Hour at 6 BC March 30 2020 10:31pm 01:20 B.C. government suspends hospital parking fees during COVID-19 crisis After Global News reported that some B.C. nurses were finding $80 parking tickets after their shifts, the B.C.government has suspended pay parking at all government facilities. Temporary free parking at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19 crisis