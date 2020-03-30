Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officer says province has most tests done, lab capacity an issue

Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams defended the province’s testing rate on Monday when asked about an analysis by Global News that found it had tested fewer people on a per capita basis than any other province, saying they had the most tests done out of any province. However, he said all provinces are having difficulty in terms of testing due to lab capacity. Williams also said that the increase of testing over the past few days in which between 4,000 to 5,000 were done this weekend each day, was a “permanent fix.”