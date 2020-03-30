Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario reports 33 deaths due to COVID-19, 1,706 cases total

Ontario associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Monday that the number of cases confirmed in the province had increased to 1,706 cases in total. She said that there were 23 deaths in total confirmed by the province, but through local health units they also had 10 additional deaths reported, bringing the actual total to 33. Yaffe added that 4,000 people had been tested in the past 24 hours and the backlog of testing was decreasing.