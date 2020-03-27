Global News Hour at 6 BC March 27 2020 9:20pm 01:54 COVID-19 crisis fuels demand for essential workers in B.C. While hundreds of thousands of Canadians have been laid off because of COVID-19, the crisis has also fueled demand for workers in essential services. Nadia Stewart has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6745358/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6745358/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?