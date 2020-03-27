Global News Hour at 6 BC March 27 2020 9:07pm 01:37 Medical mask re-sellers still in business despite government ban Despite the B.C. government’s ban on the re-selling of food and medical supplies, there are hundreds of online ads doing just that. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6745319/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6745319/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?