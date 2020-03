Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto as of Thursday, with a total of 339 cases in total.

She added that 25 per cent of the total cases in the city are now attributed to community spread.

Dr. De Villa also said that an outbreak in a long-term care facility is declared when two or more cases of infection occur at the facility, adding that there are now three such outbreaks in Toronto facilities.