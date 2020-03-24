Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 24 2020 6:14pm
02:22

Resident at Oshawa long-term care facility dies from COVID-19

Ontario’s seventh death related to COVID-19 is a man in his 90s who was a resident at Hillsdale Terrace, a long-term care facility in Oshawa. Erica Vella reports.

