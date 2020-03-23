Chris Spearman March 23 2020 7:22pm 01:57 City of Lethbridge announces transit and parks changes to prevent COVID-19 transmission On Monday the City of Lethbridge announced new measures to promote social distancing and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. Tom Roulston reports. City of Lethbridge announces new measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6721679/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6721679/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?