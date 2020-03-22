Global News at 10 Regina March 22 2020 7:55pm 01:47 Long-distance couple make masks to stop COVID-19 WATCH – Despite being in different countries, a husband and wife team are working together to provide more masks for people worried about COVID-19 Coronavirus: Long-distance couple make masks to stop COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6716334/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6716334/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?