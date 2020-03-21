Global News at 10 Saskatoon March 21 2020 8:27pm 01:56 The threat of COVID-19 for the Immunodeficient WATCH – A man with Crohn’s Disease explains how dangerous COVID-19 is for those with compromised immune systems. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6714082/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6714082/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?