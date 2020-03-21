Canada March 21 2020 5:56pm 01:43 Alberta sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 bringing total to 226 Dr. Marcia Johnson, deputy chief medical officer of health, updates the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Saturday, including 31 new cases. COVID-19 cases in Alberta now at 226; 16 suspected to be community transmission <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6713694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6713694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?