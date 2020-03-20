Coronavirus outbreak: ‘You’re putting everyone in danger’ Ford says to people lining up for video game release
During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked to comment on the hundreds of people who were lining up in front of a downtown Toronto EB Games store for the release of a new video game. Ford said “this is not acceptable, it’s exactly what causes the spread.” He asked the parents not to let their children go to such gatherings, and also denounced the store owner for “allowing this to happen.”