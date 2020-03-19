Health March 19 2020 6:26pm 00:39 Manitoba making more space for patients amid COVID-19 outbreak Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen talks about the province’s plans to make more space for COVID-19 patients at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. Coronavirus: More ventilators on the way, no new cases Thursday in Manitoba <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6705038/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6705038/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?