Health March 19 2020 11:36am 01:42 Manitoba nurses worry about lack of ICU space, staffing vacancies Manitoba’s COVID-19 infection rate remains low, but health workers say they’re concerned due to few free critical care beds in the province. Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports. Coronavirus: Manitoba nurses worry about lack of ICU space, staffing vacancies <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6701842/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6701842/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?