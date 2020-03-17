Health March 17 2020 7:23am 03:15 The Old Triangle closes doors until further notice, postpones St. Patrick’s Day The Old Triangle in downtown Halifax has closed its doors until further notice, postponing St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to May Long Weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6688254/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6688254/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?