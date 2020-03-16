Canada
March 16 2020 12:32pm
01:35

Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal officials to be deployed to airport ‘to secure the frontier’

Starting Monday afternoon, Montreal officials will be at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal to inform the public on the measures they should take as they’re returning home, which include self-isolation. Mayor of Montreal Valerie Plante said on Monday morning that this step will give a strong message to people that self-isolation is essential to contain the spread of the virus.

