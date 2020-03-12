Global News at 10 Regina March 12 2020 6:53pm 01:53 Regina Rebels top line plays big role in team’s success this season The Regina Rebels top line of Neena Brick, Lauren Focht and Alexis Petford dominated the score sheet this season, as the team finished first place in the SFMAAAHL. Regina Rebels top line plays big role in team’s success this season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6669429/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6669429/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?