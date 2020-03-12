Regina Rebels top line plays big role in team’s success this season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a season to remember for the Regina Rebels of the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey league.

The team finished first in the league, with just two regulation losses in 30 games. A lot of their success came from the play of their top line.

Neena Brick, Lauren Focht and Alexis Petford combined for 131 points.

Brick leads the SFMAAAHL in scoring with 30 goals and 58 points. Focht set a new franchise record in points. She has 123 points in 105 career games.

“The nice part we have the depth. We got four lines that can score on any given night, but having them going it just adds to the fire,” said Mike Merk, Regina Rebels head coach.

Brick and Focht first played together at the 2019 National Women’s U-18 Championship where the team finished second.

“We created a lot of offence there and it carried over into the season. We find each other really well,” Brick said.

“We’re good friends on and off the ice and I think that contributes to our chemistry on the ice,” Focht said.

Having the chance to play with Brick and Focht, Petford said it’s brought her game to another level.

In just her second season, Petford finished with 17 goals and 36 points in 30 games.

“They really push me to play the best I can, [being] two very strong players. The whole team is super strong and it’s fun to play with them all,” Petford said.

The Rebels have a bye in the first week of playoffs as they wait for their opponent.

