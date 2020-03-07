Global News at 6 Halifax March 7 2020 5:56pm 01:59 Women’s world ice hockey championships cancelled due to COVID-19 The championships would have been played this month in Halifax and Truro, but they were cancelled over fears of the virus spreading. Jesse Thomas has more. Women’s hockey world championships in N.S. cancelled due to coronavirus threat <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6645897/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6645897/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?