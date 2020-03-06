Global News Hour at 6 BC March 6 2020 9:34pm 01:38 Community rallies to help boys after Langley go-kart theft The plans of two young boys for a weekend of racing and healing were almost scuttled by a heartless theft until the community rallied. Nadia Stewart reports. Social media saves the day for Langley boys after thieves pilfer midget race cars <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6644242/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6644242/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?