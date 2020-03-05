Health March 5 2020 5:24pm 00:33 Manitoba preparing for ‘eventuality’ of COVID-19 Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin says the province is preparing for “the eventuality of community-wide transmission” of COVID-19. No coronavirus cases in Manitoba, but 97 tested <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6637699/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6637699/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?