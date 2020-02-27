Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 27 2020 10:07pm 02:06 Checking in on young man 20 years after his crucial operation In the 1990s, a child with Down syndrome needed life-saving surgery. Chris Chacon checks in on the boy who is now a man in Panama, 20 years after his crucial operation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6607278/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6607278/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?