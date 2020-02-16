Edmonton High School Culinary Challenge February 16 2020 2:54pm 04:34 Success stories from Edmonton’s High School Culinary Challenge The High School Culinary Challenge lets young Edmontonians show off their creative side in the kitchen. On Global News Weekend Morning, we hear of a success story from a young chef. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6558407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6558407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?