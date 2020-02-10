Jenn Grant February 10 2020 8:17am 05:17 Love is in the air with Jenn Grant at Rebecca Cohn The multi-talented Jenn Grant stops by to talk about her Valentine’s Day show in Halifax this week and play us a tune off her latest record, Love, Inevitable. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6530050/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6530050/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?