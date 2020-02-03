Ballet Kelowna celebrates love in honour of Valentine’s Day

In the mixed program of contemporary and classical dance, the performers effortlessly flow through frenetic movements in point shoes then executing lifts, turns and jumps. The energy builds in the first performance of On Wings by Joe Laughlin, then the lovers move into an elegant balletic piece, Within The Golden Raga by Kunal Ranchod where tensions rise. Then the audience is taken to the other side of love; where yin balances yang, the dancers intertwine themselves in a contemporary ballad of self-love in As it is