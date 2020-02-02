Sports February 2 2020 3:34pm 01:43 Game Highlights: Chiefs shutout Rockets 6-0 As the Spokane Chiefs shutout the Kelowna Rockets 6-0 on Saturday night, former Rocket Leif Mattson stole the show. Travis Lowe has the game highlights. (Video Credit: WHL.ca). Former Kelowna Rocket Leif Mattson helps Spokane Chiefs shutout Rockets 6-0 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6497102/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6497102/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?