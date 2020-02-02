Menu

Sports

Former Kelowna Rocket Leif Mattson helps Spokane Chiefs shutout Rockets 6-0

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated February 2, 2020 4:12 pm
Game Highlights: Chiefs shutout Rockets 6-0
As the Spokane Chiefs shutout the Kelowna Rockets 6-0 on Saturday night, former Rocket Leif Mattson stole the show. Travis Lowe has the game highlights. (Video Credit: WHL.ca).

As the Spokane Chiefs shutout the Kelowna Rockets 6-0 on Saturday night, former Rocket Leif Mattson stole the show.

Mattson scored twice at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for his new club and was named the game’s first star.

The loss extended the Rockets’ losing streak to three games.

Rockets move Mattson welcome Wedman
Rockets move Mattson welcome Wedman

Kelowna failed to pick-up any points in a home-and-home series with Spokane over the weekend.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Saturday, February 1, 2020

On Friday, the Chiefs bested the Rockets 7-3 at Prospera Place.

Kelowna returns to home ice on Friday against the Portland Winterhawks.

It will likely be another tough matchup for the Rockets. The team has yet to beat the Winterhawks this season.

