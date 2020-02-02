Former Kelowna Rocket Leif Mattson helps Spokane Chiefs shutout Rockets 6-0

As the Spokane Chiefs shutout the Kelowna Rockets 6-0 on Saturday night, former Rocket Leif Mattson stole the show.
Mattson scored twice at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for his new club and was named the game’s first star.
The loss extended the Rockets’ losing streak to three games.
Kelowna failed to pick-up any points in a home-and-home series with Spokane over the weekend.
On Friday, the Chiefs bested the Rockets 7-3 at Prospera Place.
Kelowna returns to home ice on Friday against the Portland Winterhawks.
It will likely be another tough matchup for the Rockets. The team has yet to beat the Winterhawks this season.
