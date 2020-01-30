Camp January 30 2020 7:14pm 02:17 Homeless squatters living in backyard A Kelowna senior says she is living in fear with a trio of homeless squatters setting up camp for over a month in her backyard. B.C. senior terrified after kind gesture leads to squatters invading backyard <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6486783/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6486783/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?