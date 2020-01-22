B.C. hospitals January 22 2020 8:32pm 02:07 Group calls for free parking at BC hospitals The group is called “hospital pay parking” . They consist of people who are opposed to what they say is an exploitative practice. B.C. hospital parking: Non-profit group says less than half in Interior, Island regions pay their tickets <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6449821/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6449821/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?