Global News at 6 Halifax January 11 2020 5:45pm 01:49 Suspicious package near Dieppe, N.B., city hall prompts police response Buildings around the city hall in Dieppe, N.B., were evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the area on Saturday morning. Megan Yamoah brings us that story. Suspicious package near Dieppe, N.B., city hall prompts police response <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6399598/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6399598/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?