Breaking
5 minutes ago
63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official
Health
January 8 2020 7:42am
07:01
Community Star – Brenda Munro
Meet our first ‘Community Star’, Brenda Munro. @maritimefuels.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6381215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6381215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
Cape Bretoners ‘losing faith’ in health system
02:20
The Bloom Program
05:25
Halifax celebrates fifth birthday of its iconic central library
01:56
Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia
05:31
N.S. income assistance gone up as of Jan. 1
01:54
Dry January trend sparks nationwide discussions around effects of harmful alcohol consumption
02:18
Sex assault allegations spark name change discussions at Prince Andrew High School
02:06
01:57
Canada
New NSHA CEO has longstanding ties to the province
02:18
Canada
Dry January trend sparks nationwide discussions around effects of harmful alcohol consumption
01:43
Global News at 6 Halifax
Former Miramichi councillor speaks about the importance of early detection after cancer diagnosis
05:25
Health
Free Microblading to people who have lost hair due to Chemotherapy
02:10
Canada
Halifax business offering free microblading treatment for cancer survivors
05:46
Health
Healthy Living Tips for 2020
01:42
Global News at 6 Halifax
More than 200 people took part in the Herring Cove polar bear
01:45
Global News at 6 Halifax
Clean-up complete following tire fire in New Brunswick
01:56
Global News at 6 Halifax
Smoke quantity, density dropping as sand smothers New Brunswick tire fire
02:06
Canada
Robotics being used to surgical precision at Halifax QEII hospital
02:06
Canada
Robotics being used to surgical precision at Halifax QEII hospital
01:55
Global News at 6 Halifax
Blood drive held in Halifax
02:07
Canada
N.S. woman leads charge for hospital ‘bubble zones’ to protect those seeking abortion services
06:14
Health
Cancer survivor asks Nova Scotians to give life this holiday season
02:05
Canada
N.S. health minister hopes new doctors agreement will combat growing ER closures
02:46
Health
We check out the low-sensory Silent Santa space at the Sunnyside Mall
01:55
Canada
Family of bedsore victim calls for police to reopen criminal negligence investigation
02:20
Canada
Cape Bretoners ‘losing faith’ in health system
05:25
Consumer
The Bloom Program
05:55
Consumer
The Flotation Centre
01:49
Canada
Temporary emergency room closures on the rise across Nova Scotia
05:15
Consumer
Code Zero: Rising number of Rural Emergency Room Closures
01:54
Canada
Nova Scotia SPCA seizes 35 dogs from puppy mill in Wolfville
02:05
Canada
Nova Scotia Auditor General wary of fraud, mismanagement on QEII project
02:04
Canada
N.S. teen credits love for rugby to help her recovery after health scare
02:02
Canada
N.S. to fund pharmacists prescribing birth control
06:03
Health
Making the holidays autism friendly
06:37
Health
Actor Chase Tang
06:06
Health
King of Donair and VETS Canada team up for National Donair Day
02:02
Canada
Nova Scotia introducing measures to make vaping less appealing to youth
