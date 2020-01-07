Global News Morning Edmonton January 7 2020 7:25am 02:25 Edmonton early morning weather forecast: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Here’s Mike Sobel’s Tuesday, January 7, 2020 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area. Snowfall warning for western Alberta, Edmonton region while extreme cold moves in up north <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6375734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6375734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?