Ajax January 6 2020 5:41pm 02:06 Oshawa mayor concerned following new auto plant closure study There is concern in Oshawa tonight following the release of a study out of the U.S. The study shows a possible link between auto plant closures and opioid deaths. Brittany Rosen reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6374163/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6374163/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?